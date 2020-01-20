News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harry says he’s ‘taking a leap of faith’ in stepping back from royal life

By Press Association
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 11:20 AM

Britain's Prince Harry has said he is “taking a leap of faith” in stepping back from his life as a member of the royal family, but “there really was no other option”.

Harry gave an emotional speech last night, where he told the “truth” about leaving royal duties behind in a bid for a “more peaceful life” for his family.

It was his first public event since a bombshell announcement was released on Saturday that said from the spring, Harry and Meghan (current Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will stop using HRH, spend the majority of their time living in Canada, and pay back the taxpayers’ millions spent renovating their Frogmore home.

Harry meets Saad-Eddine El Othmani, prime minister of Morocco (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Harry was spotted arriving at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, where he is due to hold a number of private meetings, and was photographed shaking hands with the prime minister of Morocco Saad-Eddine El Othmani.

In a speech at a private event for his charity Sentebale on Sunday night, Harry told invited guests: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.

“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.

“But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Earning money while being a member of the royal family appears to have been the crux of the discussions Harry held with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about his and Meghan's future role(s).

It is problematic for royals to sign up to lucrative contracts or take on commercial ventures while representing the Queen.

