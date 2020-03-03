News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Harry Dunn’s family set to challenge UK Foreign Office in summer High Court trial

Harry Dunn’s family set to challenge UK Foreign Office in summer High Court trial
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 06:50 AM

The family of Harry Dunn are set to challenge the UK's Foreign Office (FCO) over the diplomatic immunity given to his alleged killer in a British High Court trial this summer.

The 19-year-old’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are “looking forward” to seeing documents from the FCO which are due to dispute the claim that they had “no legal power” to advise Northamptonshire Police over the immunity granted to Anne Sacoolas.

The British family will first face a case management hearing on April 3 – before a full trial at the High Court which the family spokesman, Radd Seiger, has said is likely to take place in June.

The family of Harry Dunn (left to right) mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn (David Mirzoeff)
The family of Harry Dunn (left to right) mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn (David Mirzoeff)

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

His alleged killer, 42-year-old Mrs Sacoolas – the wife of a US intelligence official who was based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

An extradition request submitted by the Home Office for Mrs Sacoolas, was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January.

The PA news agency understands the FCO is set to employ Sir James Eadie QC to fight the parents’ claim – a lawyer who represented the British Prime Minister at the Supreme Court in September last year during the row over the prorogation of Parliament.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Seiger told PA: “Harry’s parents have brought a judicial review against the FCO and Northamptonshire Police.

“They wish to fully understand why they were treated so appallingly badly by the authorities following Harry’s death, who knew what and when, who tried to stop Anne Sacoolas if anyone from leaving the UK and to ensure that this never happens to another family again.

READ MORE

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested over assault at Center Parcs pool’

“The FCO must set out the grounds on which it is resisting the Judicial Review and to disclose evidence in support by this Friday 6 March.

“Charlotte and Tim are looking forward to seeing these documents.

“It will be a small step towards getting justice for their son with court hearings coming on April 3 and the full trial now likely to place in June.”

More on this topic

Harry Dunn’s family accuse Boris Johnson of delivering ‘nothing of substance’Harry Dunn’s family accuse Boris Johnson of delivering ‘nothing of substance’

No plans for public inquiry after spy claims in Harry Dunn case – UK Foreign OfficeNo plans for public inquiry after spy claims in Harry Dunn case – UK Foreign Office

Harry Dunn and Prince Andrew cases ‘will be resolved on their merits’ – PompeoHarry Dunn and Prince Andrew cases ‘will be resolved on their merits’ – Pompeo

Harry Dunn: Raab expresses ‘disappointment’ to Pompeo over extradition rejectionHarry Dunn: Raab expresses ‘disappointment’ to Pompeo over extradition rejection

Dominic RaabForeign and Commonwealth OfficeHarry DunnPA exclusiveRadd SeigerTOPIC: Harry Dunn

More in this Section

Sixth person in US dies from coronavirusSixth person in US dies from coronavirus

Brushing teeth at least three times a day could lower diabetes risk – studyBrushing teeth at least three times a day could lower diabetes risk – study

Brushing teeth at least three times a day could lower diabetes risk – studyBrushing teeth at least three times a day could lower diabetes risk – study

Children playing ‘coronavirus game’ in UK playgroundsChildren playing ‘coronavirus game’ in UK playgrounds


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »