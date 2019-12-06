News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harry Dunn’s family ‘disgusted and not sleeping well’ after CPS ‘refuse’ meeting

By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 12:39 PM

The family of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said they are disgusted and “not sleeping well” after the Crown Prosecution Service “refused” to meet with them.

The CPS were handed the completed file of evidence in the 19-year-old’s case on November 1.

The PA news agency understands the family have requested two meetings with Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith – and have been told a meeting will “not be possible”.

Teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn (Family handout/PA)
The chief prosecutor has said she will meet with the family once a charging decision has been made.

Harry’s stepfather Bruce Charles has said the “delay” in a charging decision is “eating away inside us”.

He told PA that the family wants a “100% cast iron promise” of no external interference in the case in a face-to-face meeting with a CPS representative.

The family’s spokesman has said they will now seek an “urgent” meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Harry was killed when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision with a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Charlotte Charles (left), the mother of Harry Dunn, and her partner Bruce Charles (Andy Matthews/PA)
The suspect in the case, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and was able to return to the US.

Speaking of the family’s frustration over the CPS’s decision not to meet with them, Mr Charles told PA: “Our family have enormous respect for the CPS and the valuable work they do on the public’s behalf.

“We know prosecutors work incredibly hard each and every day, and we have no wish to undermine the reputation of the institution.

“However, as the whole nation now knows, we have felt totally unsupported by the authorities since Harry died and the delay in charging in this most simple of cases is just eating away inside us.”

Mr Charles continued: “None of us are sleeping well and we are convinced something is up and the governments are interfering.

The family of Harry Dunn, (left to right) Tim Dunn (Harry’s father), Charlotte Charles (Harry’s mother), Tracey Dunn and Bruce Charles (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
“We simply want to meet with the prosecutor to look her in the eye and to get a 100% cast-iron promise that there is no external interference and to understand what on earth is causing the delay.

“We watch the news every day and see that people are charged quickly in other high-profile, far more complex crimes. Why isn’t that happening in our simple case?”

He added: “We have a right to know and are being fobbed off yet again. We are disgusted at the prosecutor’s latest refusal to meet us and her persistent statements that she cannot tell us when the charge will be authorised.

“We are sick and tired of her telling us how sorry she is for our loss, offering condolences and understanding our frustration. They are just empty words.”

Commenting on the CPS involvement in the case, the family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said: “We know Northamptonshire Police let the family down and, to their credit, have acknowledged that, and wish to work with the family to learn the lessons.

“It may be that the CPS are doing a sterling job, but the important point is that the family feel that that is not the case for perfectly understandable and valid reasons as supported by thousands of like-minded messages the family have received.

“Anybody in their shoes in would feel exactly the same way, even the prosecutor and the politicians.

“The CPS appear not to be taking any account of the mental torture the family are going through and their persistent refusal to agree to the early meeting the family are entitled to is unconscionable and incomprehensible.

“The parents have therefore asked me to seek an urgent meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions to take the issue up on their behalf and I will be making that call this morning.”

A CPS spokeswoman said: “We appreciate how difficult this time must be for Harry’s loved ones and understand that his family are seeking answers.

“However, whilst the case is under active consideration, we are unable to meet with Harry’s family to discuss its progress.

“The CPS is carefully considering all the available information, including the impact on Harry’s family, in order to make an independent and objective charging decision.

“Our Chief Crown Prosecutor will meet with Harry’s parents as soon as is it possible to provide them with an update.”

