News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Harry Dunn’s family cancel chief constable meeting after bid for ‘truth’ fails

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 06:08 PM

The family of Harry Dunn have cancelled a meeting with the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police after it became clear his intention was not to answer “a series of key questions”.

The teenager’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, had scripted a series of questions for Chief Constable Nick Adderley ahead of a scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

But the PA News Agency were told the force’s chief contacted the family to “provide clarity” that the meeting would only be a “private and personal visit to express condolences”.

Harry Dunn’s family said the time for condolences had ‘long since past’ (PA)
Harry Dunn’s family said the time for condolences had ‘long since past’ (PA)

The 19-year-old motorcyclist died when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 – where signs have since been put up to “drive on the left”.

Radd Seiger, who has acted as a spokesman for the family since the crash, responded to Mr Adderley, claiming the time for condolences had “long since past” and the time for “answers and truth is long overdue”.

Mr Seiger, acting on behalf of Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn, had sent Mr Adderley a series of questions about the granting of diplomatic immunity to the 42-year-old suspect Anne Sacoolas and the way she had left the country.

Please Drive on Left signs and arrows have been placed on the B4031 road outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, where Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision in August (Steve Parsons/PA)
Please Drive on Left signs and arrows have been placed on the B4031 road outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, where Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision in August (Steve Parsons/PA)

PA also understands the family sought answers to the reasons why the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) asked for a delay in telling the family about Mrs Sacoolas’s departure.

Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn also claimed they had heard rumours that officers from the force were on their way to the US to continue their investigation into the case, and expressed their desire to ask what the purpose of such a trip would be.

The final question the family wanted answering was in relation to the potential for charging and extraditing Mrs Sacoolas back to the UK.

Floral tributes on the B4031 outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, where Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision in August (Steve Parsons/PA)
Floral tributes on the B4031 outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, where Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision in August (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Seiger told PA the family had also had an “unsatisfactory” call with a member of the force on Sunday about the case.

He said: “We had an unsatisfactory call from them yesterday from someone who clearly prepared a script.

“Charlotte got very upset at them actually.”

Mr Seiger said the call was ended prematurely and the family had hoped for answers from Mr Adderley.

Green ribbons have been made by members of the village of Charlton, Oxfordshire in memory of 19-year-old Harry Dunn who died while out riding his Green motorcycle near RAF Croughton (Steve Parsons/PA)
Green ribbons have been made by members of the village of Charlton, Oxfordshire in memory of 19-year-old Harry Dunn who died while out riding his Green motorcycle near RAF Croughton (Steve Parsons/PA)

Speaking of the rumours about officers heading to the US, Mr Seiger told PA: “We have been told that Northamptonshire Police are either in the US or are on their way from the UK – either going to the States to interview her or see Donald Trump.”

Announcing the decision to cancel the meeting on Twitter, Mr Seiger said: “It is with sadness and regret that Harry Dunn’s parents have cancelled a meeting with (the chief constable) scheduled for this Wednesday.

“When it became clear that his intention was merely to offer his condolences some eight weeks on from the tragedy, instead of answering a series of key questions put to him over the weekend, they felt both theirs and the Chief’s time were better spent elsewhere.

“The time for condolences has long since passed and the answers to the many questions about Anne Sacoolas’ departure and next steps are long overdue!

“Every moment that passes without those answers only compounds the family’s pain and misery. Totally unacceptable!

“The FCO and Northants police have both told the family that the balls is firmly in the other’s court.

“The left hand does not appear to be talking to the right hand and in the meantime they appear to have little or no concern or understanding of the impact that is having. Enough!

“We understand that the Foreign Secretary is making a statement in the House of Commons at 7pm and I will give the family’s reaction to that statement this evening.

“We will not rest until we have justice for Harry.”

READ MORE

Commons Speaker rejects bid to hold 'meaningful vote' on Johnson's Brexit deal

Harry DunnNorthamptonshire PolicePA exclusive

More in this Section

Rubbish piling up in Athens as workers embark on series of strikesRubbish piling up in Athens as workers embark on series of strikes

SNP might want no-deal Brexit, claims Michael GoveSNP might want no-deal Brexit, claims Michael Gove

Scientists develop artificial leaf capable of producing clean gasScientists develop artificial leaf capable of producing clean gas

Commons Speaker rejects bid to hold 'meaningful vote' on Johnson's Brexit deal Commons Speaker rejects bid to hold 'meaningful vote' on Johnson's Brexit deal


Lifestyle

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »