News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Harry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander

Harry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander
By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 03:29 PM

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley has demanded an urgent meeting with the commander of the military base where the American woman wanted over the death of Harry Dunn was stationed.

The move came after dramatic footage of another vehicle on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton emerged and police revealed details of a separate incident in which a police vehicle was struck by a car being driven on the wrong side of the road in October.

The video, reported to Northamptonshire Police today, shows a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a country road near the base, which is used by the US military.

In a statement, the chief constable said: “I do not underestimate how much of  a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died.

“This is compounded by the fact that yesterday, myself and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold were made aware of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle also driving on the wrong side of the road. Thankfully there were no injuries.

“I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening.

“We know all too well in the case of young Harry just how devastating they can be.

“Therefore the PFCC and I have requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss safety on the roads around the base and I expect this meeting to take place next week.”

READ MORE

Sadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crime

More on this topic

UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political viewsFootball hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views

UK economy declined in November on weak manufacturing sectorUK economy declined in November on weak manufacturing sector

British backpacker dies in Sydney cliff fallBritish backpacker dies in Sydney cliff fall

Anne SacoolasHarry DunnNorthamptonshire PolicePA exclusiveTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'

China reports four more cases in viral pneumonia outbreakChina reports four more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

Countdown clock to be projected onto Number 10 to mark Brexit dayCountdown clock to be projected onto Number 10 to mark Brexit day

Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capitalBlizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »