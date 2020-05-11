News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Harry Dunn suspect ‘wanted internationally’ after Interpol Red Notice issued

Harry Dunn suspect ‘wanted internationally’ after Interpol Red Notice issued
By Press Association
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 06:46 PM

The alleged killer of English teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is “wanted internationally” after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her arrest.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request submitted by the UK Home Office was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.

In an email to the 19-year-old’s parents from Northamptonshire Police, seen by the PA news agency, the force said “the wanted circulations should be enacted” should Sacoolas leave the US.

According to Interpol’s website, a Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant, but are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution or sentencing.

The process is normally used so member countries can look out for the suspect, which usually assists with the extradition proceedings.

Harry was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

On April 30, a spokeswoman for the US State Department reiterated its position that at the time of the accident, and for the duration of her time in the UK, the driver had immunity from criminal jurisdiction.

The teenager’s mother said the news had been passed to the parents via their spokesman, Radd Seiger.

Reacting to the news, Charlotte Charles told the PA news agency: “It’s been a terrible time for us. We are utterly bereft and heartbroken and miss our Harry every minute of every single day.

“This is important news that Radd has just passed on to us and we are in pieces.

“I just want to urge Mrs Sacoolas to come back to the UK and do the right thing. Face justice and maybe then our two families can come together after the tragedy and build a bridge.”

Giving his thoughts on the development, Mr Seiger said: “Northamptonshire Police have confirmed to me that an Interpol Red Notice has now been circulated worldwide in respect of Anne Sacoolas.

“It renders her a fugitive on the run and it means that she would be arrested and returned to the UK the minute she attempts to set foot out of the USA.

“Red Notices would not be served on valid diplomats. I would urge the authorities in London and Washington and Mrs Sacoolas’ legal team to come together now to return her to the UK to face the English justice system where she will get a fair trial.

“I am sure that both families have suffered for far too long and it is time for her to do the right thing and come back.”

More on this topic

Dunn family invite Raab to concede position on suspect’s diplomatic immunityDunn family invite Raab to concede position on suspect’s diplomatic immunity

Harry Dunn case: UK Foreign Office ‘fails’ to give further disclosure amid text rowHarry Dunn case: UK Foreign Office ‘fails’ to give further disclosure amid text row

Harry Dunn’s parents plead with British armed forces chief to set up US base meetingHarry Dunn’s parents plead with British armed forces chief to set up US base meeting

Harry Dunn’s family set to challenge UK Foreign Office in summer High Court trialHarry Dunn’s family set to challenge UK Foreign Office in summer High Court trial


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Anne SacoolasHarry DunnNorthamptonshire PoliceTOPIC: Harry Dunn

More in this Section

European countries begin easing restrictionsEuropean countries begin easing restrictions

Asylum seekers fly from Greece to UK for relocationAsylum seekers fly from Greece to UK for relocation

British Labour hits out at ‘unravelling’ new lockdown planBritish Labour hits out at ‘unravelling’ new lockdown plan

‘Coronavirus hairstyle’ spikes in popularity in East Africa‘Coronavirus hairstyle’ spikes in popularity in East Africa


Lifestyle

Gráinne McGuinness looks at how the health insurance industry is responding to the Covid-19 crisisMaking Cents: Don’t let your health suffer because of crisis

Celebrating life's milestones is important. With this new normal, gathering with our friends and families for weddings and Communions isn't possible right now, but with a little planning and positive thinking, there is still lots to look forward to, writes Anna O'DonoghueCancel culture: Planning for the milestones postponed by coronavirus

Dining at a distance.This Amsterdam restaurant is seating guests in mini greenhouses to help stop coronavirus

So as the lockdown continues I have been re-reading some classic wine books and particularly enjoyed revisiting Hugh Johnson’s The Story of Wine which tells of mankind’s relationship with the grape since ancient times — you can pick up a secondhand copy for under a tenner on Amazon.Wine with Leslie Williams: Sticking with Ireland’s favourite Iberian grape, Albariño

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »