Harry and Meghan to step back from royal duties and stop getting public funds

By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 07:03 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have walked away from the British monarchy, issuing an unprecedented statement that outlines how they will “no longer formally represent the Queen”.

Harry and Meghan will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring, will stop using HRH and will repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their Berkshire home.

The announcement marks the conclusion of talks about their future with senior members of the family and royal aides.

The Queen issued an emotional statement saying she recognised the “challenges” they had faced over the past year, adding: “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The couple’s spokeswoman issued a statement on their behalf saying: “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments.

“They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

Harry and Meghan with Archie, who does not have a title (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Buckingham Palace said today: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

The couple will become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Although they will not use their HRHs, they will still retain them.

Their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is not an HRH – nor a prince – as he is too far down the line of succession from the monarch.

Harry and Meghan could have used the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton for him, or he was entitled to be Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But they took the personal decision to make him a plain Master, most likely inspired by Harry’s wish to have been a normal child, rather than a prince, as he grew up.

Archie will, however, be entitled to be HRH and a prince when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne – although Harry and Meghan almost certainly will not opt for this now.

