Harry and Meghan in last official engagement before 'Megxit'

By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 06:54 AM

Harry and Meghan are preparing to make their final official appearance as senior royals as their UK farewell tour comes to an end.

They will join the Queen and other key members of the family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey – their last public royal duty before they walk away from the monarchy.

Sixth in line Harry and American former actress Meghan will gather with the monarch and other members of the Royal Family in the central London church.

From March 31, the monarch’s grandson and Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.

Aides have said the couple, who are retaining Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, will be in the UK regularly.

But this final official appearance is a poignant milestone as they prepare to embark on their future away from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan wed less than two years ago (Jane Barlow/PA)
On March 31, Meghan will bow out of royal life just one year, 10 months and 12 days – or 682 days – after marrying into the family.

She spent almost five years longer appearing on screen in the US drama Suits.

Their goodbye tour – a flurry of appearances in the UK – has including the Endeavour Fund Awards, a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall and Meghan’s secret visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

