‘Hare coursers’ swim to safety after abandoning cars on flooded road in UK

A group of suspected hare coursers in England had to swim from their cars after trying to drive along a flooded road.

Fenland Police posted photographs of two abandoned vehicles off the A1101 Welney Wash Road on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border.

The stretch of road is renowned for flooding.

Two car loads of Hare coursers had a long squelch home after trying to drive through the flooded Welney wash rd. 7 men with dogs reported swimming from the area. #chafing #RCAT #OpGalileo #TravelTuesday #TuesdayThoughts @Cambscops pic.twitter.com/B3ErnB7fFM — Fenland police (@FenCops) January 28, 2020

Police said “two car loads of hare coursers had a long squelch home” after trying to negotiate the road.

Seven men with dogs were reported “swimming from the area” before officers arrived, Fenland Police wrote on Twitter.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened last week and the vehicles will need to be recovered once the water subsides.

A spokesman said it is likely the council will do this.