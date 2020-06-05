News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Harder to learn about science with modern technology – Astronomer Royal

Harder to learn about science with modern technology – Astronomer Royal
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 05:42 PM

Modern technology is making it harder for young people to learn about science, according to a leading astrophysicist.

Lord Martin Rees said it was difficult to take a smartphone apart in the same way as dismantling a clock or an engine.

Many children now have access to tablets and smartphones before they learn to walk and talk, and technology is regularly used in schools to aid learning.

The Astronomer Royal and former master of Trinity College, Cambridge said that many young people had lost their enthusiasm for science by the time they reached secondary school age.

He said that many famous scientists, such as Sir Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein, had been able to learn about science as children from experimentation.

“I think paradoxically our high-tech environments may actually be an impediment to sustaining useful enthusiasm in science,” Lord Rees said.

“It’s OK saying that technology, computers and the web especially offer huge benefits to today’s young generation.

It’s different today. The gadgets that now pervade our lives, smartphones and such like, are baffling black boxes and pure magic to most people

“But I think people as ancient as me had one advantage. When we were young you could take apart a clock, a radio set or a motorbike, figure out how it works then reassemble it.

“That’s how many of us got hooked on science and engineering.”

Lord Rees, who was speaking at an event at the digital Cheltenham Science Festival, said smartphones were “baffling black boxes” if you took them apart.

“Young Isaac Newton made model windmills and clocks, Darwin collected fossils and beetles, Einstein was fascinated by the electric motors in his father’s factory,” he said.

“But it’s different today. The gadgets that now pervade our lives, smartphones and such like, are baffling black boxes and pure magic to most people.

“If you take them apart you find few clues to intricate miniaturise mechanisms and you certainly can’t put them together again.

“So, the extreme sophistication of modern technology, wonderful though those benefits are, is ironically an impediment to engaging young people in the basics, with learning how things work.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Cheltenham Science FestivalLord Martin ReesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

France will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisisFrance will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisis

What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

Pro-government troops claim they have lifted siege of Libya’s capitalPro-government troops claim they have lifted siege of Libya’s capital

Johnson urges world leaders to focus ‘collective ingenuity’ on Covid-19 vaccine huntJohnson urges world leaders to focus ‘collective ingenuity’ on Covid-19 vaccine hunt


Lifestyle

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

A family expert at the charity Action for Children advises how parents can maintain contact with kids after separation if there’s an access problem.My ex won’t let me see my child because I haven’t paid maintenance during lockdown. What can I do?

THREE years ago, when radio presenter Daniella Moyles announced that she was quitting, few could have guessed from her upbeat Instagram post the inner turmoil she’d been enduring.Daniella Moyles on how she beat anxiety

Leaders in the fields of mindfulness and meditation are offering free online support to help us de-stress and take control, says Margaret JenningsBreathe easy: Free online guidance on how to calm your mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »