NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 01:28 PM

Rescuers in southern Spain say that the frantic effort to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain.

Provincial authorities said on Sunday that a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole has hit a rocky patch.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 360 feet shaft on Sunday in the countryside northeast of Malaga.

Experts are hoping to reach the boy by digging a horizontal tunnel to the spot where they believe he is trapped.

Rescuers hope to find him at a depth of 236 feet, where a soil blockage has hampered efforts to save him.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

SpainTrapped boy

Related Articles

Spanish rescuers hope to reach borehole fall toddler in 35 hours

Search for two-year-old boy who fell into well in Spain

Irish investors seek €35m for Spanish property losses

Brothers helping reel in seemingly lost Spanish investments

More in this Section

Spanish rescuers hope to reach borehole fall toddler in 35 hours

Yellow vest protests continue in France despite Macron outreach

Thousands attend mayor of Gdansk’s funeral

Labour must not rule out second EU referendum, says Starmer


Lifestyle

What’s better for your health – sleeping naked or in pyjamas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »