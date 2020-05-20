News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’

‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Handwashing six to 10 times a day is linked to a lower risk of seasonal coronavirus, supporting public health guidance around measures for the Covid-19 outbreak, research suggests.

Regular handwashing can reduce personal risk of getting an infection, a study which has not been peer-reviewed indicates.

Moderate-frequency handwashing was associated with a 36% reduction in the risk of coronavirus infection compared to those who washed their hands zero to five times per day.

Good hand hygiene should be practised at all times regardless of whether you show symptoms or not

For higher intensity handwashing there was no significant dose-response effect, the researchers say.

Sarah Beale from University College London’s (UCL) Institute of Health Informatics, and first author on the study, said: “Given that Covid-19 appears to demonstrate similar transmission mechanisms to seasonal coronaviruses, these findings support clear public health messaging around the protective effects of handwashing during the pandemic.

“It’s important to highlight that frequency of handwashing is only one aspect of hand hygiene.

“We also know that both longer duration of handwashing and the context of handwashing e.g. upon returning home or before eating – have been associated with lower overall risk of influenza or influenza-like-illness.

“Good hand hygiene should be practised at all times regardless of whether you show symptoms or not.

“This will help protect yourself and prevent unwittingly spreading the virus to others around you.”

The research, published in Wellcome Open Research draws on data from three successive winter cohorts (2006 to 2009) of the England-wide Flu Watch study.

For the study, 1,633 participants provided baseline estimates of hand hygiene behaviour and coronavirus infections were identified from nasal swabs.

Almost 80% of participants were aged over 16.

At the start of each season, participants were asked to estimate how many times they had washed their hands the previous day.

Frequency of daily handwashing was subsequently categorised as low, zero to five times daily, moderate, six to 10 times daily, or high, more than 10 times daily.

Ellen Fragaszy, UCL Institute of Health Informatics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “Something as simple as washing our hands regularly can help us to keep the infection rate low and reduce transmissions.”

The authors write: “This is the first empirical evidence that regular handwashing can reduce personal risk of acquiring seasonal coronavirus infection.

“These findings support clear public health messaging around the protective effects of hand washing in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

The research was funded by The Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19London School of Hygiene and Tropical MedicineUCL Institute of Health InformaticsUniversity College LondonTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Defections cause Macron’s party to lose ground, but not controlDefections cause Macron’s party to lose ground, but not control

UN agency warns pandemic could close one in eight museums worldwideUN agency warns pandemic could close one in eight museums worldwide

WHO members back evaluation of virus responseWHO members back evaluation of virus response

Staying two metres apart ‘not far enough to halt spread of coronavirus’Staying two metres apart ‘not far enough to halt spread of coronavirus’


Lifestyle

“I am torn between wanting to ride him and wanting my sons to be like him.” - 40+ professional mother of three.Normal People recap: Italian dreams and Irish snobbery

Ghosts of Tsushima is the first offering in five years from Sucker Punch Productions, who made the anti-hero inFamous series and the excellent Sly Cooper platform games.GameTech: Ghosts of Tsushima offers a promising samurai adventure

Last year Lucinda Williams took her much loved alt-country classic Car Wheels On A Gravel Road on tour for a 20th anniversary run.Lucinda Williams on a new album, losing John Prine, and hanging out with Shane MacGowan

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »