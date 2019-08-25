News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hammond hits out at Johnson over no-deal Brexit leaks

Hammond hits out at Johnson over no-deal Brexit leaks
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 04:52 PM

Philip Hammond has demanded an official apology from Boris Johnson after Number 10 sought to blame disgruntled ministers for the leak of no-deal documents.

The former British chancellor said the Operation Yellowhammer document, which set out in stark terms the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit, was dated August 2019 – after Mr Johnson had taken office.

Mr Hammond wrote that according to the media, a Number 10 source had briefed the dossier was “deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with EU leaders”.

The documents, obtained by the Sunday Times, indicated the UK will be hit with a three-month “meltdown” at its ports, a hard Irish border and shortages of food and medicine after it leaves the EU without a deal.

Mr Hammond said: “The clear implication was that a minister in the last government has retained, and then leaked, a copy of this document. The media has speculated accordingly on the source of this document.”

But the former chancellor added: “It has now become apparent that the leaked document was, in fact, dated August 2019 and would not, therefore, have been available to any former minister who is not serving in the current administration.

“Accordingly, I am writing on behalf of all former ministers in the last administration to ask you to withdraw these allegations which question our integrity, acknowledge that no former minister could have leaked this document, and apologise for the misleading briefing from No. 10.”

A Downing Street source said: “I’m sure the Prime Minister will reply in due course.

“I’m sure he will be interested to learn that Philip Hammond represents all former ministers.”

The source disputed the suggestion that it had been drawn up under Mr Johnson’s premiership.

“Various briefings made clear that the Yellowhammer document was prepared for the previous administration and presented at the first meeting of the XO (Exit Operations committee) and knocked back by ministers at the time,” said the source.

“It doesn’t reflect the changes made by the Government in terms of preparing for no-deal.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Boris Johnson scraps Channel 4 G7 interview after rebuke from news chief

More on this topic

Brexit deal prospects ‘touch and go’, Boris Johnson claimsBrexit deal prospects ‘touch and go’, Boris Johnson claims

British government ‘could be forced to publish assessments of Brexit impact’British government ‘could be forced to publish assessments of Brexit impact’

Johnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blameJohnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blame

Tusk warns Johnson: I will not co-operate on no-deal BrexitTusk warns Johnson: I will not co-operate on no-deal Brexit

BrexitYellowhammerTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Johnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blameJohnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blame

Tusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal BrexitTusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal Brexit

Prince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinPrince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey Epstein


Lifestyle

It hasn’t been the ideal summer for observing the skies, but as we move into September we live in that almost annual hope of an Indian summer, writes Niall Smith.Skymatters: Enjoy the last of the summer stars and check out 'Vega'

Actually the lights were on when I got dressed this morning, says Luke Rix-Standing.11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

Robert Hume unveils the Irishwoman who became the world’s first car accident fatality.Did you know an Irishwoman was the world’s first car accident fatality ... in 1869

Meet Lisa O’Doherty, the chief sommelier at The K Club.You've Been Served: Lisa O'Doherty of The K Club on life as a chief sommelier

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »