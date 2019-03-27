NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hamas leader makes first public appearance since violence flare-up

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Hamas’ supreme leader has made his first public appearance since a new round of cross-border violence with Israel this week.

Ismail Haniyeh has visited the rubble of his Gaza City office, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

Mr Haniyeh had been in hiding during the two-day flare-up of violence, which ended with an unofficial Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

The fighting broke out after a rocket fired from Gaza struck a home in central Israel and wounded seven people.

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Israel responded with dozens of airstrikes in Gaza, while Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

Mr Haniyeh said: “The Israeli occupation got the message.”

He also urged Gazans to participate in mass protests along the Israel-Gaza frontier on Saturday marking the first anniversary of a movement aimed at ending an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Gaza remains calm despite short exchanges of fire

- Press Association

