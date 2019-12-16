News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage commercial it pulled

By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:07 AM

The Hallmark Channel says it will reinstate same-sex marriage commercials that it had pulled from the TV network.

Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement that pulling the commercials “was the wrong decision”.

An ad for wedding planning site Zola features two brides kissing at the altar.

The network pulled the ads for the Zola website following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms.

A Hallmark spokesperson previously told the Associated Press that the network pulled the ads because the controversy was creating a distraction.

A BoycottHallmark hashtag was trending on Twitter at one point, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner and Sandra Bernhard blasted the decision on Twitter.

