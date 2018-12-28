NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Hackers steal personal details of North Korean defectors

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 09:02 AM

The names and addresses of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors who resettled in the South have been stolen in a hacking attack.

Officials from the Hana resettlement centre said they have been notifying those affected after discovering last week that one of its computers had been breached around November.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said the names, home addresses and birthdays of 997 defectors living in the country’s south-east region were stolen.

Women who defected from North Korea walk to a class at a state-run shelter (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.

The ministry said it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches after investigating Hana’s offices around the country earlier this week.

Hana runs 25 offices nationwide to provide assistance to North Korean defectors who resettled in the South.

About 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea, mostly travelling via China, since the end of the Korean War in the Fifties.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

DefectorsHackNorth KoreaSouth Korea

Related Articles

North Korea ‘will not give up nuclear weapons unless US removes threat’

North and South Korean soldiers cross border to check disarmament moves

One of the North Korean 'peace gift' dogs had puppies and they're heckin' adorable

North Korea to deport American as it boasts of new weapon

More in this Section

Court records detail Spacey’s alleged encounter with teenager

Police arrest woman in the UK on suspicion of murdering two young children

New Russian weapon ‘renders missile defences useless’

4x4 crashes while crossing Iceland bridge, killing three and injuring four others


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'There’s nothing funnier than a group of women discussing their favourite charity around the pool of a 5-star hotel'

The ‘Madame’ rebel: The colourful life and times of Constance Markievicz

Chester Beatty: A man who liked to collect lovely things

Director Yorgos Lanthimos on his Irish-produced period film The Favourite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »