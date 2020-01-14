News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Gut bacteria could improve symptoms in Parkinson’s sufferers, study suggests

Gut bacteria could improve symptoms in Parkinson’s sufferers, study suggests
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 04:00 PM

A common gut bacteria can slow and even reverse build-up of a protein associated with Parkinson’s, new research has suggested.

The researchers identified a probiotic, or so-called “good bacteria”, which prevents the formation of toxic clumps that starve the brain of dopamine, a key chemical that co-ordinates movement.

It is hoped the “exciting” findings could pave the way for future studies that gauge how supplements such as probiotics impact on the condition.

In the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease, alpha-synuclein protein builds up, forming toxic clumps which are associated with the death of nerve cells responsible for producing dopamine.

The results from this study are exciting as they show a link between bacteria in the gut and the protein at the heart of Parkinson's, alpha-synuclein

The loss of these cells causes the motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s, including freezing, tremors and slowness of movement.

Researchers from the universities of Edinburgh and Dundee used roundworms altered to produce the human version of alpha-synuclein that forms clumps.

They fed these worms with different types of over-the-counter probiotics to see if bacteria in them could affect the formation of toxic clumps.

The scientists found that a probiotic called bacillus subtilis had a remarkable protective effect against the build-up of the protein and also cleared some of the already formed protein clumps, which improved the roundworms’ movement.

The researchers also found the bacteria was able to prevent the formation of toxic alpha-synuclein clumps by producing chemicals that change how enzymes in cells process specific fats called sphingolipids.

It is the latest in a number of recent studies which have found a link between brain function and the thousands of different kinds of bacteria living in the digestive system, known as the gut microbiome.

Lead researcher Dr Maria Doitsidou, from the centre for discovery brain sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The results provide an opportunity to investigate how changing the bacteria that make up our gut microbiome affects Parkinson’s.

“The next steps are to confirm these results in mice, followed by fast-tracked clinical trials since the probiotic we tested is already commercially available.”

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, was funded by Parkinson’s UK, EMBO and the European Commission.

Dr Beckie Port, research manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Changes in the micro-organisms in the gut are believed to play a role in the initiation of Parkinson’s in some cases and are linked to certain symptoms, that’s why there is ongoing research into gut health and probiotics.

“The results from this study are exciting as they show a link between bacteria in the gut and the protein at the heart of Parkinson’s, alpha-synuclein.

“Studies that identify bacteria that are beneficial in Parkinson’s have the potential to not only improve symptoms but could even protect people from developing the condition in the first place.”

DundeeEdinburghhealthParkinson's UKParkinson’sUniversity of DundeeUniversity of EdinburghTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Macron bids to calm ongoing tensions over retirement age changesMacron bids to calm ongoing tensions over retirement age changes

Iran’s troubled nuclear deal – what happens now?Iran’s troubled nuclear deal – what happens now?

Tom Hanks’ family also offered Greek passports over wildfires assistanceTom Hanks’ family also offered Greek passports over wildfires assistance

World’s largest asset manager BlackRock shifts focus onto climate changeWorld’s largest asset manager BlackRock shifts focus onto climate change


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »