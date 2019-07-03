News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gunmen kill two people in Lahore Airport visitor lounge

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 09:32 AM

Gunmen have shot and killed two people in a visitors’ lounge outside the main terminal of Lahore’s international airport in Pakistan, police said.

The two men did not enter the main terminal’s security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.

The two victims were shot dead after returning from a Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Senior police officer Safdar Raza Qazi said the attackers were quickly apprehended, and that the shooting was over a personal dispute.

He said officers are investigating how they managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.

