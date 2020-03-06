News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Gunmen kill dozens at remembrance service for Shiite leader in Afghanistan

Gunmen kill dozens at remembrance service for Shiite leader in Afghanistan
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Gunmen killed at least 27 people and wounded 29 more in Afghanistan’s capital on Friday at a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shiite leader, officials said.

Heath Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the injured had been taken to hospitals in Kabul.

All of the casualties were civilians, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Several prominent political leaders escaped the ceremony unhurt, including Abdullah Abdullah, the country’s chief executive and a top contender in last year’s presidential election.

Afghan security forces were still trying to flush the gunmen out of a half-finished apartment building, Mr Rahimi said.

Security personnel block the road near the site of the attack (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Security personnel block the road near the site of the attack (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Dozens of Afghan security forces had cordoned off area.

The Taliban have denied they were behind the attack, and while no one has claimed responsibility for carrying it out, Afghanistan’s upstart Islamic State affiliate has declared war on the country’s minority Shiites.

Most of the people attending the memorial service were Shiite.

The attack came just days after the United States and the Taliban signed an ambitious peace deal that lays out a conditions-based path to the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

Afghan security personnel (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Afghan security personnel (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Any US troop pullout would be tied in part to promises by the Taliban to fight terrorism and IS.

Friday’s ceremony was held in the mostly Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of the capital, Kabul.

The memorial marked 25 years since the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Afghanistan’s minority ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims.

He was killed in 1995 by the Taliban as they moved to take control of Kabul, which had been destroyed by a brutal civil war among mujahedeen groups, including Mr Mazari’s.

AfghanistanShiiteTalibanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

US Senate passes multibillion-dollar package to fight coronavirusUS Senate passes multibillion-dollar package to fight coronavirus

R Kelly denies new child sex abuse allegationsR Kelly denies new child sex abuse allegations

Three-quarters of pet dogs suffer from anxiety-related disorders, study suggestsThree-quarters of pet dogs suffer from anxiety-related disorders, study suggests

Cruise ship must wait off California coast to await Covid-19 testsCruise ship must wait off California coast to await Covid-19 tests


Lifestyle

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

From Greta Thunberg to Mary Robinson, women globally are giving leadership to the climate crisis – the defining issue of our time. To mark International Women's Day, Helen O'Callaghan talks to five women in Ireland, playing key roles in raising awareness about the urgent need to take action.World in their hands: Five women who want us to take action on climate change

“I'm not letting that get anywhere near my nan,” blurts an emotional Dave. We’re discussing coronavirus in class.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: lauding the work of women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »