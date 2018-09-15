Home»Breaking News»world

Gunmen ‘dressed as mariachi musicians’ kill four in Mexico City

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 09:46 PM

Four people have been killed and nine wounded in a shooting at the Garibaldi Plaza in Mexico.

Mexico City’s prosecutors’ office said at least one foreigner was among those injured.

Garibaldi Plaza is a popular spot for tourists and is filled with bars, restaurants and mariachi musicians who serenade tourists. Many head to the square for Independence Day celebrations on the eve of September 16.

Local media reports claimed the gunmen were dressed as mariachi musicians (AP Photo/Stringer)

Local media reported late on Friday that assailants were dressed in the traditional mariachi costumes of short embroidered jackets and pants.

Videos circulating on social media showed musicians playing music during and after the shooting.

