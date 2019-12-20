News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gunman who shot officers in Moscow ‘was rifle club member’

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 09:44 AM

A gunman who killed one security officer and wounded five other people outside Moscow’s headquarters of Russia’s main security agency was a member of a rifle club, according to Russian media reports.

REN TV television station and the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily identified the attacker as 39-year-old Yevgeny Manyurov, a resident of the town of Podolsk just outside Moscow.

They said on Friday that Manyurov worked as a private security guard and practised shooting.

He owned a small arsenal of shotguns and rifles and took part in shooting competitions, finishing third in a November event.

An officer of Russia’s main security agency was killed and five others injured (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP)
The Russian authorities did not identify the assailant, who opened fire on Thursday just outside the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency.

He killed a security officer and wounded five others, including a civilian, before police shot him dead.

Officials did not comment on the gunman’s possible motives, but the attack came shortly after President Vladimir Putin wrapped up his annual news conference.

At about the same time when the shooting happened, Mr Putin, a KGB veteran, spoke at a Kremlin concert honouring FSB officers and other security personnel about half a mile away.

