The gunman who killed three people, injuring many more at a naval base in Florida, US, was a military pilot from Saudi Arabia training in the US.

A US official confirmed the news to the The Washington Post ]Washington Post[/url].

The Escambia County Sherrif's Office confirmed that the shooter had been shot and killed in what is the second deadly shooting at a US naval base this week.

The incident today took place at 6:30am the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.