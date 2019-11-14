News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gunman shoots himself after California school attack leaves two dead

Saugus High School. Picture: Google Maps
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 08:04 PM

Update: A student gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school, killing two and wounding more before he was captured after shooting himself in the head.

The shooting occurred at around 7:30am at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping.

She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

A 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Authorities later announced that a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital.

Officials say the gunman is in a “grave condition” after turning his weapon on himself.

His .45-caliber handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.

At one person is dead, others in critical condition following a shooting at a southern California high school.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the suspect, who had been described as a male Asian in black clothing, has been taken into custody and is being treated at a local hospital.

Earlier, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies were responding to an incident at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office said a male Asian suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

It is believed at this time that there is only one suspect but police are "are actively investigating and following all lead".

Two in critical condition have been flown to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and three others are being transported by ambulance.

The situation had been described by authorities as an "active shooter situation".

As a precaution, all schools in William S Hart district were put on lockdown and police asked people to avoid the area near Saugus High School.

Police tweeted: "Do not block roadways as we have emergency vehicles still responding. It is an active scene and investigation we ask parents to please safely respond to Central Park or Bouquet Canyon Church to reunite with your child/student."

Los Angeles and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's offices were advising those anywhere near the area to lock their doors and stay inside, and to contact 911 if they shooter in their backyards.

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children."

More to follow...

Additional reporting by digital desk staff

