Update: A student gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school, killing one pupil and wounding four other people before he was captured after shooting himself in the head.

The shooting occurred at around 7:30am at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping.

She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that one female patient had died, two males are in critical condition and one male is in a “good condition”.

Officials say the gunman is in a “grave condition” after turning his weapon on himself.

Earlier: At least one dead, others in critical condition in California high school shooting

At one person is dead, others in critical condition following a shooting at a southern California high school.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the suspect, who had been described as a male Asian in black clothing, has been taken into custody and is being treated at a local hospital.

Earlier, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies were responding to an incident at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office said a male Asian suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

It is believed at this time that there is only one suspect but police are "are actively investigating and following all lead".

Two in critical condition have been flown to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and three others are being transported by ambulance.

The situation had been described by authorities as an "active shooter situation".

PLEASE AVOID AREA NEAR SAUGUS HIGHS SCHOOL SHOOTING, do not clock roadways as we have emergency vehicles still responding. It is an active scene and investigation we ask parents to please safely respond to Central Park or Bouquet Canyon Church to reunite with your child/student. pic.twitter.com/9T8FvJkGze — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

As a precaution, all schools in William S Hart district were put on lockdown and police asked people to avoid the area near Saugus High School.

Police tweeted: "Do not block roadways as we have emergency vehicles still responding. It is an active scene and investigation we ask parents to please safely respond to Central Park or Bouquet Canyon Church to reunite with your child/student."

Los Angeles and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's offices were advising those anywhere near the area to lock their doors and stay inside, and to contact 911 if they shooter in their backyards.

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children."

