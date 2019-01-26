Gunman on the run after parents and three others shot dead in Louisiana

A 21-year-old man is being hunted after his parents were shot dead in their home in Louisiana.

Dakota Theriot, 21, has been identified by police as a “prime suspect” after Keith and Elizabeth Theriot were killed in their trailer in Gonzales on Saturday morning.

Police arriving at the scene said they were able to interview one of the victims before they died and that information led them to name the couple’s son as the suspect. Dakota Theriot, 21, is being sought by police (Ascension police/AP)

Three other people were also shot dead nearby in an incident being linked by police.

Theriot remains at large.- Press Association

Gunman on the run after five shot dead in Louisiana

Earlier: Five people have died after shootings in two areas of Louisiana, authorities said.

A suspect has been identified by police, who say he is still at large.

The shootings took place in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

Livingston sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims have not yet been named.





Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said two people were shot dead in the city of Gonzalez.

The victims were identified as a husband and wife. Their 21-year-old son is being sought by authorities on first-degree murder charges.

Authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.