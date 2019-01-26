NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gunman on the run after five shot dead in Louisiana

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 08:47 PM

Five people have died after shootings in two areas of Louisiana, authorities said.

A suspect has been identified by police, who say he is still at large.

The shootings took place in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

Livingston sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims have not yet been named.


Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said two people were shot dead in the city of Gonzalez.

The victims were identified as a husband and wife. Their 21-year-old son is being sought by authorities on first-degree murder charges.

Authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.


