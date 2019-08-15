News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Gunman in custody after six police injured in Philadelphia shooting

Gunman in custody after six police injured in Philadelphia shooting
By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 10:12 AM

A gunman is in custody after opening fire on police as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, authorities said.

The shooting began as officers went to a home in a north Philadelphia neighbourhood to serve a narcotics warrant in an operation "that went awry almost immediately", Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets", he added.

The six officers who were struck by gunfire have been released from hospital, a spokesman said.

Two other officers were trapped inside the house for about five hours after the shooting broke out but were freed by a Swat team well after darkness fell on the residential neighbourhood.

Three people who had been taken into custody in the house before the shooting started were also safely evacuated, police said.

"It's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today," Mr Ross said.

People hold up their cellphones as the names of the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting are read during a memorial service, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Southwest University Park, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado).
People hold up their cellphones as the names of the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting are read during a memorial service, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Southwest University Park, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado).

Police urged the gunman to surrender, at one point putting his lawyer on the phone to try to persuade him to give up, Mr Ross said.

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby nursery.

Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for back-up as reports of officers getting shot poured in.

"I was just coming off the train and I was walking upstairs and there were people running back downstairs who said that there was someone up there shooting cops," said Abdul Rahman Muhammad, 21, an off-duty medic.

There was just a lot of screaming and chaos.

Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist police.

President Donald Trump and attorney general William Barr were briefed on the shooting, officials said.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney said he was thankful that officers' injuries were not life-threatening.

"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," he said.

More on this topic

Cope Foundation appeals for extra runners in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2019Cope Foundation appeals for extra runners in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2019

Lib Dem leader suggests 'emergency government' to resolve BrexitLib Dem leader suggests 'emergency government' to resolve Brexit

Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Rich savers get guarantee as negative rates loomRich savers get guarantee as negative rates loom

ShootingGunmanPhiladelphia

More in this Section

Quarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probeQuarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probe

23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bailHong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail

Trump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talksTrump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talks


Lifestyle

Cork GIY is holding a bring-and-share Harvest Day on Saturday, August 31, from 2pm-5pm in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »