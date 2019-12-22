News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 people

Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 07:06 AM

A lorry has collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala, killing at least 20 people and leaving a dozen wounded.

Nine of the dead were children, the national disaster agency said.

Volunteer firefighters told reporters the lorry appeared to have collided with the bus from behind in Gualan, around 95 miles east of Guatemala City.

The wreckage of a passenger bus that collided with a lorry in Gualan, Guatemala (Carlos Cruz/AP)
Photos of the scene showed the lorry toppled onto its side along a curve on the two-lane road, with the bus a little further ahead, its rear section destroyed.

The national disaster agency said the bus had been travelling from the north-eastern Peten region to the capital.

It said the injured were taken to several hospitals in the region.

