Guards block 18 French prisons after 'terrorist attack'

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 11:06 AM

Guards blocked entrances at as many as 18 French prisons after two colleagues were stabbed by a radicalised inmate.

In a statement, the main CGT union said attacks against guards are becoming more common and intolerable, and that the penal population was becoming "increasingly vindictive, aggressive and violent".

Earlier today, a total of 18 prisons had been blocked. That had reduced to 10 by mid-morning.

The protest comes after guards were stabbed with a ceramic knife by a prisoner, whose wife was visiting. He locked himself in the room afterwards but no hostages were taken.

The inmate and his wife were subdued in a police raid. The Le Monde newspaper reported that the wife died of her wounds.

French officials described the stabbing as a "terrorist attack".

