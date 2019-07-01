News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Guadalajara digs out after 4ft of hail batters city

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 09:13 PM

A storm that dumped more than 4ft of hail on parts of Guadalajara damaged hundreds of homes, according to officials in Mexico’s second largest city.

Images shared by Jalisco state’s civil defence agency showed cars buried up to their windows in hail on Sunday.

The streets are filled with hail in Guadalajara (Jalisco State Civil Defence Agency/AP)
The government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses, with streets resembling rivers of ice.

The hail clogged drainage systems, leading to heavy flooding in places.

A bulldozer removes hail from the streets (Jalisco State Civil Defence Agency/AP)
Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro says he had never seen anything like it.

After the early morning storm, the temperature rose again to about 27C in Guadalajara.

- Press Association

