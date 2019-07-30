News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Growing concern’ for crew of British-flagged tanker seized by Iran

‘Growing concern’ for crew of British-flagged tanker seized by Iran
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:30 PM

Concerns are growing for the crew of a British-flagged tanker seized by Iranian forces, with the ship’s owners calling for more action from the Government.

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management have called for more help for the crew of the Stena Impero, which was seized by Iranian forces on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Stena Bulk president and chief executive Erik Hanell has urged the Government to take action.

Mr Hanell said: “With little progress being made since the vessel was seized on 19th July, we urge governments involved to find a swift resolution so our 23 valued seafarers can return to their families and move on from this ordeal.

“We reiterate that there is no evidence of a collision involving the Stena Impero, and at the time of the seizure the vessel was well within the inbound traffic separation scheme and out-with Iranian territorial waters.

“All required navigational equipment, including transponders, was fully functioning, in compliance with maritime regulations.”

According to a statement from Stena Bulk, the company has “a growing concern for the welfare of the crew who are confined to the vessel”.

The detention of the Stena Impero follows the seizure of the Grace 1 tanker off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4 in an operation involving Royal Marines.

Grace 1 (MoD/PA)
Grace 1 (MoD/PA)

The Grace 1 was suspected of violating EU sanctions by carrying a cargo of Iranian oil destined for Syria in breach of sanctions.

Speaking to the BBC, the captain of the Grace 1 accused the Royal Marines of using “brute force” when seizing the tanker.

He said: “We had 28 unarmed crew. I was in a state of shock, everybody was in a state of shock.

“How do you come on a ship like this with armed forces and such brute force. For what reason?”

The Ministry of Defence said Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan has now sailed to the Gulf to join HMS Montrose in escorting merchant vessels.

It was previously announced that British-flagged ships travelling in the Strait of Hormuz will be accompanied by a Royal Navy escort, with officials advising shipping companies to travel in convoy.

HMS Montrose has so far escorted 35 shipping vessels through the troubled strait during 20 separate journeys.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Iran issues footage of warning to warship crew: ‘Don’t put your life in danger’Iran issues footage of warning to warship crew: ‘Don’t put your life in danger’

Omani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisisOmani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisis

British vessel transits strait where Iran seized tankerBritish vessel transits strait where Iran seized tanker

Pressure mounts in Gulf: Diplomacy can trump threatsPressure mounts in Gulf: Diplomacy can trump threats

IranStena BulkStena ImperoStrait of HormuzTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Donald Trump celebrates rise of democracy amid controversy over racial commentsDonald Trump celebrates rise of democracy amid controversy over racial comments

Ex-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel findsEx-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel finds

Johnson says failure to secure Brexit deal will be EU’s faultJohnson says failure to secure Brexit deal will be EU’s fault

ASAP Rocky denies assault in Swedish case that attracted Donald Trump’s interestASAP Rocky denies assault in Swedish case that attracted Donald Trump’s interest


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

The newly opened Center Parcs in Co Longford offers a vast array of activities, both indoors and out, to suit all the family, making it the perfect short holiday break, writes Vickie Maye.Everything you need to know about Center Parcs

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »