News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Greta Thunberg tells Davos summit climate awareness ‘only first step’

Greta Thunberg tells Davos summit climate awareness ‘only first step’
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 08:28 AM

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told the world’s political and business leaders that the movement sparked by her school strike is only the beginning in the fight against global warming, and said much more has to be done.

Speaking as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Swedish teenager said: “It wasn’t only me, but all these young people pushing together … to form these alliances.

“People are more aware now … climate and environment are a hot topic now.”

The Swedish teenager spoke as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum (AP)
The Swedish teenager spoke as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum (AP)

However, Ms Thunberg said the struggle against climate change will require more than just general awareness.

“This is just the very beginning,” she said, adding that everyone needs to listen more to the science regarding climate change.

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” she added.

climate changeDavosGlobal warmingGreta ThunbergTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

US braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trialUS braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing begins in CanadaHuawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

Three killed and dozens wounded in Baghdad protestsThree killed and dozens wounded in Baghdad protests

UK Government suffers three defeats on Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealUK Government suffers three defeats on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal


Lifestyle

SECOND Captains is one of the long-running success stories in Irish podcasting. Ostensibly a sports show led by Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, and Ciarán Murphy, the former Off The Ball team from Newstalk launched the podcast in mid-2013. two Monday shows are offered for free, with Tuesday-Friday behind a Patreon subscriber model and dubbed ‘The World Service’. It has more than 11,500 subscribers.Podcast Corner: First-class podcasts from Second Captains

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »