Greta Thunberg tells Davos summit climate awareness ‘only first step’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told the world’s political and business leaders that the movement sparked by her school strike is only the beginning in the fight against global warming, and said much more has to be done.

Speaking as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Swedish teenager said: “It wasn’t only me, but all these young people pushing together … to form these alliances.

“People are more aware now … climate and environment are a hot topic now.” The Swedish teenager spoke as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum (AP)

However, Ms Thunberg said the struggle against climate change will require more than just general awareness.

“This is just the very beginning,” she said, adding that everyone needs to listen more to the science regarding climate change.

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” she added.