Greta Thunberg stuck on floor of crowded German train after climate summit

By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 02:21 PM

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has tweeted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a German train surrounded by lots of bags.

She posted the tweet late Saturday with the comment: “Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!”

Some Twitter users pitied the 16-year-old Swedish activist for not being able to get a proper seat on the train for the long ride home from Madrid, where she was attending the UN climate change conference.

They wished her a safe trip home after months of travelling by trains and boats to different climate events in Europe and the US.

The activist does not fly on planes because it is considered harmful to the climate.

She was recently named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for her efforts to prod government and others to take faster actions in fighting climate change.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has come under fire in recent years for delays, last-minute train cancellations and expensive ticket fares.

Deutsche Bahn replied to the teenager’s tweet, wishing her a good trip back home, adding “we continue working hard on getting more trains, connections and seats.”

In the picture on Twitter, Greta is sitting on the floor at the end of a rail car with her back leaning against a suitcase, staring out of a window.

There’s an empty food box next to her and more suitcases and backpacks piled up by her side.

