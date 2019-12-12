News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Greta Thunberg hits back at Donald Trump over Time award jibe

Greta Thunberg hits back at Donald Trump over Time award jibe
By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Greta Thunberg has hit back at Donald Trump after the US President told her to “chill” and “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend”.

The US President was responding on Thursday to the 16-year-old climate activist being named Time magazine’s Person Of The Year.

He tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

In response, Greta changed her Twitter bio soon after to: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Her Twitter bio has become her go-to platform for responding to her critics.

(Twitter/PA)
(Twitter/PA)

In recent months, Greta has described herself as a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” and a “kind but poorly informed teenager” in response to comments from Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin respectively.

Most recently she changed her bio to simply read “Pirralha” – a Portuguese word meaning brat – after Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro used the word to describe her.

Mr Trump has a history of taking issue with Time’s picks for Person Of The Year.

(Time Magazine/PA)
(Time Magazine/PA)

In 2012, he tweeted the magazine had “lost all credibility” for failing to include him in its top 100 and in 2015 after Angela Merkel was recognised he said: “I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite. They picked person who is ruining Germany.”

Greta, who has become the face of youth activism over climate change, said on Wednesday she was “a bit surprised” to be named as Time’s Person Of The Year.

Time said the award was for “sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads”.

READ MORE

Chris O'Dowd offers Social Spin to the pub in initiative to combat rural isolation

More on this topic

‘Basic and fundamental errors’ in FBI probe into Trump-Russia ties‘Basic and fundamental errors’ in FBI probe into Trump-Russia ties

Creator of Marvel supervillain Thanos responds to Trump campaign videoCreator of Marvel supervillain Thanos responds to Trump campaign video

Donald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe reportDonald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe report

Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Donald TrumpDemocrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

Donald TrumpGreta ThunbergTime magazineTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Scottish leaders cast votes in UK general electionScottish leaders cast votes in UK general election

Boris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UKBoris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UK

Climate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summitClimate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summit

Harvey Weinstein settlement deal with accusers prompts mixed reactionsHarvey Weinstein settlement deal with accusers prompts mixed reactions


Lifestyle

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

Birds, hedgehogs and insects could all do with Christmas goodies too. Hannah Stephenson shares her top picks.Garden wildlife could all do with a few Christmas pressies too

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »