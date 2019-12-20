Greta Thunberg back outside Swedish parliament after climate odyssey

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is back where her campaign started – on her perch outside the Swedish parliament.

After months of travelling by train and boat to different climate events in Europe and the US, the 16-year-old Swede is raising her concerns back home, just as she did over a year ago when she skipped school to begin her climate protest, a stance that proved an inspiration to youngsters around the world.

Greta, who last week was named Person of the year by Time magazine, posted a photo of herself on social media holding a sign with the accompanying text of “School strike week 70. Stockholm!”

She told Swedish news agency TT that she hoped to encourage more climate activists beyond those she has already inspired.

“Perhaps it also means that the word climate activist is no longer seen as a belligerent word and that more people are praised,” she said.

She is back in Sweden after attending the UN climate change conference in Spain.