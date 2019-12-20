News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Greta Thunberg back outside Swedish parliament after climate odyssey

Greta Thunberg back outside Swedish parliament after climate odyssey
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 11:08 AM

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is back where her campaign started – on her perch outside the Swedish parliament.

After months of travelling by train and boat to different climate events in Europe and the US, the 16-year-old Swede is raising her concerns back home, just as she did over a year ago when she skipped school to begin her climate protest, a stance that proved an inspiration to youngsters around the world.

Greta, who last week was named Person of the year by Time magazine, posted a photo of herself on social media holding a sign with the accompanying text of “School strike week 70. Stockholm!”

She told Swedish news agency TT that she hoped to encourage more climate activists beyond those she has already inspired.

“Perhaps it also means that the word climate activist is no longer seen as a belligerent word and that more people are praised,” she said.

She is back in Sweden after attending the UN climate change conference in Spain.

ClimateGreta ThunbergStockholmTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Extinction Rebellion protesters spared jail over London train glue stuntExtinction Rebellion protesters spared jail over London train glue stunt

Pelosi stokes impeachment process uncertaintyPelosi stokes impeachment process uncertainty

Assange lawyers will argue treaty prevents his extradition to USAssange lawyers will argue treaty prevents his extradition to US

Terrorists to face longer behind bars in laws proposed after London Bridge attackTerrorists to face longer behind bars in laws proposed after London Bridge attack


Lifestyle

Rick O’Shea tells Irene Feighan he used to worry about his appearance but it no longer bothers him.Who, me? RTÉ's Rick O’Shea on suffering from imposter syndrome

Well-known figures such as Fiona Shaw, Joe Duffy and Sonia O’Sullivan tell Richard Fitzpatrick about the reads they’ve been most impressed with in 2019.Well-known figures tell us about their favourite book of 2019

Professor Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, Mater Private Hospital and National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University HospitalWorking Life: From dawn to dusk with a consultant spine surgeon

Marjorie Brennan talks us through her highlights for 2019.Our contributor Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »