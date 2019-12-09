News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Greta Thunberg asks media to focus on other young climate activists

By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 01:06 PM

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg is urging the media to pay more attention to other young climate activists.

The 16-year-old Swede has drawn huge crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year.

“Our stories have been told over and over again,” Miss Thunberg said as she spoke at a UN climate meeting in Madrid alongside prominent German activist Luisa Neubauer. “There is no need to listen to us anymore.”

Miss Thunberg, right, and Luisa Neubauer arrive for a news conference at the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid (AP/Andrea Comas)
Miss Thunberg has been the centre of attention at the climate talks ever since she sailed back to Europe last week, having shunned air travel for environmental reasons.

She left a protest march through the Spanish capital early after being mobbed by crowds of protesters and reporters on Friday.

“It is people especially from the global south, especially from indigenous communities, who need to tell their stories,” she said before handing the microphone to other young activists from the United States, the Philippines, Russia, Uganda, China and the Marshall Islands.

Greta ThunbergLuisa NeubauerTOPIC: Climate change

