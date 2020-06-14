Grenfell survivors and supporters unite online to mark fire anniversary

Grenfell survivors and supporters have joined together in a virtual memorial to mark the third anniversary of the disaster.

Today marks three years since the fire which broke out in the early hours of June 14 2017, and killed 72 people in England.

Organised by support group Grenfell United, a memorial was streamed on Sunday evening with messages of support and a two-minute silence for those who died.

This year’s memorial was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 70 people died in the disaster (Steve Parsons/PA)

Singer Adele, who visited Grenfell shortly after the fire, said in a video message: “I wanted to send my love to all of you today and let you know that I’m thinking of you as I always do.

“Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, 2020 zoom life as it is, it is still so important for us to mourn together, and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now.

“And also to celebrate the lives that were lived before sadly being taken that night.”

During the online memorial, several families called for justice.

A bereaved family member from Grenfell United, who did not want to give his name, said in one video: “We still don’t have all the answers but we know the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower was illegal and poorly executed, a preventable tragedy caused by cost-cutting with no regard for safety.

“Three years on, companies, corporations, national and local government want us to forget. They want to be forgotten but we will never forget.”

The second phase of the public inquiry into the fire is set to resume next month after being paused due to the pandemic. Green balloons have been released at the site of the tower to mark the anniversary (Victoria Jones/PA)

The chairwoman of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, which was started following the disaster in 1989 which killed 96 people, also gave her support to the Grenfell memorial.

In a video message, Margaret Aspinall said: “I know at the moment it’s a hard struggle for you all as it has been for the Hillsborough families over 30-odd years.

“I would ask you all please do not give up, no matter what happened, for the future or now.

“Please never give up, you will fight for what you believe in and you will eventually achieve the outcome that you rightfully deserve.”

Today, churches across London will ring their bells 72 times to mark those who died in the disaster, including St Paul’s Cathedral and St Clement, Notting Dale, the parish in which Grenfell Tower stands.

From 10.30pm, people in homes across the UK are asked to shine a bright green light to show solidarity with the bereaved and survivors.