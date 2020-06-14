News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Grenfell survivors and supporters unite online to mark fire anniversary

Grenfell survivors and supporters unite online to mark fire anniversary
By Press Association
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 06:04 PM

Grenfell survivors and supporters have joined together in a virtual memorial to mark the third anniversary of the disaster.

Today marks three years since the fire which broke out in the early hours of June 14 2017, and killed 72 people in England.

Organised by support group Grenfell United, a memorial was streamed on Sunday evening with messages of support and a two-minute silence for those who died.

This year’s memorial was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 70 people died in the disaster (Steve Parsons/PA)
More than 70 people died in the disaster (Steve Parsons/PA)

Singer Adele, who visited Grenfell shortly after the fire, said in a video message: “I wanted to send my love to all of you today and let you know that I’m thinking of you as I always do.

“Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, 2020 zoom life as it is, it is still so important for us to mourn together, and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now.

“And also to celebrate the lives that were lived before sadly being taken that night.”

During the online memorial, several families called for justice.

A bereaved family member from Grenfell United, who did not want to give his name, said in one video: “We still don’t have all the answers but we know the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower was illegal and poorly executed, a preventable tragedy caused by cost-cutting with no regard for safety.

“Three years on, companies, corporations, national and local government want us to forget. They want to be forgotten but we will never forget.”

The second phase of the public inquiry into the fire is set to resume next month after being paused due to the pandemic.

Green balloons have been released at the site of the tower to mark the anniversary (Victoria Jones/PA)
Green balloons have been released at the site of the tower to mark the anniversary (Victoria Jones/PA)

The chairwoman of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, which was started following the disaster in 1989 which killed 96 people, also gave her support to the Grenfell memorial.

In a video message, Margaret Aspinall said: “I know at the moment it’s a hard struggle for you all as it has been for the Hillsborough families over 30-odd years.

“I would ask you all please do not give up, no matter what happened, for the future or now.

“Please never give up, you will fight for what you believe in and you will eventually achieve the outcome that you rightfully deserve.”

Today, churches across London will ring their bells 72 times to mark those who died in the disaster, including St Paul’s Cathedral and St Clement, Notting Dale, the parish in which Grenfell Tower stands.

From 10.30pm, people in homes across the UK are asked to shine a bright green light to show solidarity with the bereaved and survivors.

More on this topic

Adele and Akala lead stars in marking third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fireAdele and Akala lead stars in marking third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

Grenfell bereaved ‘frustrated’ at cladding issue three years onGrenfell bereaved ‘frustrated’ at cladding issue three years on

‘Suicidal thoughts and insomnia’ – UK survey indicates toll of flammable cladding‘Suicidal thoughts and insomnia’ – UK survey indicates toll of flammable cladding

Grenfell campaigners claim 'thousands of lives still at risk' from flammable cladding three years after fireGrenfell campaigners claim 'thousands of lives still at risk' from flammable cladding three years after fire


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Grenfell TowerTOPIC: Grenfell Tower

More in this Section

South Korea calls urgent meeting after threats from Kim’s sisterSouth Korea calls urgent meeting after threats from Kim’s sister

China reports surge in coronavirus casesChina reports surge in coronavirus cases

Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black manAtlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black man

UK ministers in push to get more pupils back into school before summer breakUK ministers in push to get more pupils back into school before summer break


Lifestyle

When she called her new book ‘The Restaurant’ Roisin Meaney could never have imagined it would be released when eating out was suddenly on holdRoisin Meaney: We need the rituals and ceremonies of dining out again

Suzi Godson looks back ar her 20-year career as a sex advice columnist and the changes in relationships she has witnessedSex File: Twenty years a sex columnist

From blind dating to speed dating and now social-distance dating, Deirdre Reynolds charts the changes over the past two decadesLove actually: Changes in dating rituals since 2000

While luxury gifts don’t necessarily have to show your love, respect or adoration, they are nice balms to the time - especially when you can support local brands.Paul McLauchlan's top gifts for Father's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »