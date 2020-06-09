Grenfell Inquiry plans to resume next month with limited numbers allowed to attend

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in England is planning to resume in four weeks, officials have said.

The second phase of the investigation into the 2017 disaster was halted on March 16 by chairman Martin Moore-Bick as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

At least one panel member fell ill with suspected Covid-19, and there were concerns over the safety of other participants.

July 6 is now the intended date for hearings to resume, with limited numbers of people in the room, the inquiry said today.

In a statement posted on its website, the Inquiry said: “Hearings will only resume if it is safe to do so and remains consistent with the available guidance and the Government’s easing of restrictions.

“The Panel’s primary concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who would need to attend.”

Attendance will be restricted to members of the panel, counsel to the inquiry, the witness giving evidence and their legal representative, as well as support staff and an invited journalist, the Inquiry said.