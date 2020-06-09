News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Grenfell Inquiry plans to resume next month with limited numbers allowed to attend

Grenfell Inquiry plans to resume next month with limited numbers allowed to attend
The Grenfell Tower in west London on the day the first report from the public inquiry into the fire was published. Pic: PA
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 02:53 PM

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in England is planning to resume in four weeks, officials have said.

The second phase of the investigation into the 2017 disaster was halted on March 16 by chairman Martin Moore-Bick as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

At least one panel member fell ill with suspected Covid-19, and there were concerns over the safety of other participants.

July 6 is now the intended date for hearings to resume, with limited numbers of people in the room, the inquiry said today.

In a statement posted on its website, the Inquiry said: “Hearings will only resume if it is safe to do so and remains consistent with the available guidance and the Government’s easing of restrictions.

“The Panel’s primary concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who would need to attend.” 

Attendance will be restricted to members of the panel, counsel to the inquiry, the witness giving evidence and their legal representative, as well as support staff and an invited journalist, the Inquiry said.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson: George Floyd’s killing awakened undeniable feeling of injustice

More on this topic

Grenfell Inquiry to resume when possible, but not for several weeksGrenfell Inquiry to resume when possible, but not for several weeks

£1 billion fund to remove unsafe cladding from high-rise buildings£1 billion fund to remove unsafe cladding from high-rise buildings

Fire-related issues ‘outside of my competence’, architect tells Grenfell inquiryFire-related issues ‘outside of my competence’, architect tells Grenfell inquiry

Jail for couple who ‘plundered public funds’ meant for Grenfell victimsJail for couple who ‘plundered public funds’ meant for Grenfell victims


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

GrenfellGrenfell TowerLondonTOPIC: Grenfell Tower

More in this Section

Trump campaign gains hope as ‘defund the police’ push causes divisionTrump campaign gains hope as ‘defund the police’ push causes division

Thousands of mourners pay respects ahead of George Floyd funeralThousands of mourners pay respects ahead of George Floyd funeral

Epstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiryEpstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiry

‘Defund the police’ push causes division, gives Trump campaign hope‘Defund the police’ push causes division, gives Trump campaign hope


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Pat Fitzpatrick looks at some techniques to help you laugh and the physical and mental health benefits that followOnly when I laugh: how laughing helps your health

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »