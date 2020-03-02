News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Grenfell Inquiry delayed amid angry outburst

Grenfell Inquiry delayed amid angry outburst
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 11:33 AM

The Grenfell Inquiry in England was adjourned moments after today’s hearings began, following an outburst from members of the public asking the chairman: “Have you sold your soul yet, Sir Martin?”

People were heard shouting “why don’t you ask the corporates to leave”, “it’s a disgrace” and “what’s the f****** point” as inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick invited the day’s first witness, Andrzej Kuszell, director of Studio E architects, to start giving evidence.

As the hearing resumed around 10 minutes later, another man in the room addressed Sir Martin and said: “These people are not bereaved and survivors.”

Several people were escorted from the hearing room during the break.

The angry scenes came on the first day of the hearing after a month’s delay, during which the UK's Attorney General Suella Braverman guaranteed anything said by witnesses will not be used to prosecute them.

The Attorney General’s pledge stops oral evidence given by individual witnesses being used against them in any criminal prosecutions over the fire.

It does not cover any documents submitted to the inquiry and does not stop witness evidence being used against corporations in future prosecutions.

Speaking after the interruption, Sir Martin said: “I was slightly surprised because, during the phase one hearings I was very impressed by the way in which everyone listened to the witnesses in a respectful and dignified way.

“Obviously, you may hear things that you don’t like to hear and people may feel strongly about some of the evidence, but it’s very important … that the witnesses are allowed to give their evidence with dignity and respect from everyone.”

The inquiry into the disaster which killed 72 people in 2017 restarted on Monday after firefighters said the hearings “must finally learn” how the high-rise block became a “death trap”.

Firefighters underwent immense scrutiny during phase one, while corporate witnesses have had years to prepare and will not have their evidence used against them in criminal prosecutions

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack said: “We have seen endless delays to this inquiry and it is only today, more than two-and-a-half years on from Grenfell, that those who wrapped the building in flammable cladding will finally take the stand.

“Firefighters underwent immense scrutiny during phase one, while corporate witnesses have had years to prepare and will not have their evidence used against them in criminal prosecutions; a protection afforded to no firefighter.

“This inquiry should leave no stone unturned and we must finally learn what led to Grenfell becoming such a death trap, so those responsible can be held to account.”

READ MORE

Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’

Survivors have said they will “not settle for anything less” than criminal prosecutions over the fire.

Survivors and victims’ group Grenfell United said the ruling from Ms Braverman last week marked a “sad day” and that “truth at the inquiry must not come at the expense of justice and prosecutions”.

The second stage of the inquiry is considering how the 24-storey tower in west London came to be covered in flammable material, which fuelled the spread of flames after an electrical fault with a fridge freezer.

More on this topic

Grenfell survivors will ‘not settle for less’ than prosecutionsGrenfell survivors will ‘not settle for less’ than prosecutions

Decision on Grenfell Inquiry corporate witnesses application due next weekDecision on Grenfell Inquiry corporate witnesses application due next week

Special Report: UCC forensic expert sifted through wreckage of Towering InfernoSpecial Report: UCC forensic expert sifted through wreckage of Towering Inferno

Grenfell Inquiry seeks UK Government pledge to prevent witness self-incriminationGrenfell Inquiry seeks UK Government pledge to prevent witness self-incrimination

Grenfell inquiryGrenfell TowerLondonTOPIC: Grenfell Tower

More in this Section

Dozens of countries tackling Covid-19 as coronavirus spreadsDozens of countries tackling Covid-19 as coronavirus spreads

Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaignDemocrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign


Lifestyle

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends

DOGS love to chase a ball. Were they taught to do this by our ancestors? An animal able to retrieve carcasses would provide a valuable service during hunts, as wildfowlers’ dogs still do today. Pups responding well to human commands could have been selected and trained. Now, however, a discovery made at Stockholm University is challenging this idea. Retrieving, researchers there claim, is not anRichard Collins: Dogs’ behaviour inherited from wolves

ON SUNDAY morning two weeks ago, while I read reports in newspapers from all over the world of the ‘Calima’ of dust storms from Africa then obscuring images of the Canary Island in photographs taken from outer space, those very storms were happening outside my first-floor window.Damien Enright: No first light on island as dust storm rages over Canaries

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »