Grenade blast at bus station injures 18 in Indian-held part of Kashmir

At least 18 people have been injured by a grenade blast at a bus station in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir.

Police said the grenade was hurled at the main bus station in Jammu and that it rolled beneath a bus, where it exploded.

The injured were taken to hospital, including at least four who were in a critical condition.

Police said they are investigating who was responsible.

In the past, Indian authorities have blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for similar grenade attacks.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

- Associated Press