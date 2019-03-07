NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Grenade blast at bus station injures 18 in Indian-held part of Kashmir

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 10:01 AM

At least 18 people have been injured by a grenade blast at a bus station in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir.

Police said the grenade was hurled at the main bus station in Jammu and that it rolled beneath a bus, where it exploded.

The injured were taken to hospital, including at least four who were in a critical condition.

Police said they are investigating who was responsible.

In the past, Indian authorities have blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for similar grenade attacks.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

- Associated Press

More on this topic

Pakistani PM willing to hold talks but warns India amid Kashmir tensions

India warns of 'crushing response' after Kashmir suicide attack

Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir car bomb attack


KEYWORDS

IndiaPakistanKashmir

More in this Section

UK given until end of the week to produce new Brexit plan

‘Terrified’ produce growers in southern Spain brace for Brexit pain

Two-year wait for Grenfell charges frustrating and disheartening, say survivors

Kentucky zoo closed after huge sinkhole discovered


Lifestyle

Vicky Phelan guest edits ‘Feelgood’

Rappers, rockers and shoe-gazers: Choice Music Nominees

A Question of Taste: Mick Flynn, Lord Mayor of Cork City

Taking note of female composers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »