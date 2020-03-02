News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Greenpeace targets Barclays bank branches in UK over fossil fuel funding

Greenpeace targets Barclays bank branches in UK over fossil fuel funding
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Greenpeace has targeted Barclays high street branches across the UK over the bank’s support for fossil fuels.

The environmental campaigners said they had shut down almost 100 branches from Portsmouth to Dundee early this morning by disabling doors to prevent staff from entering.

Greenpeace is demanding that Barclays stops its support for oil, gas and coal companies and channels funding into renewable energy instead to help tackle the climate crisis.

Branches saw images of Barclays customers bearing slogans such as “stop funding fossil fuels” plastered on windows, and pop-up exhibitions showing climate-related disasters went up in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

Outside the Castle Place branch in Belfast, Richard George, head of oil for Greenpeace, told the PA news agency: “Barclays is the biggest funder for the fossil fuel industry for the whole of Europe and the UK.

“We’re here to send a message that they need to move their money out of fossil fuels and start supporting real climate change solutions instead.”

He said the fight is not with customers, but with the bank, and that the environmental group was trying to minimise the inconvenience to the public who wanted to carry out their banking.

Morten Thaysen, climate finance campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “Barclays must stop funding the climate emergency, that’s why we’ve taken action today.

“From floods to bushfires and record heat in Antarctica, the impacts of this crisis are staring us in the face.”

Greenpeace targets Barclays bank branches in UK over fossil fuel funding

He added: “Banks are just as responsible for the climate emergency as the fossil fuel companies they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for years.

“We’ve shut down branches across the country to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this emergency.

“It’s time Barclays pulled the plug and backed away from funding fossil fuels for good.”

A Barclays spokeswoman said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.”

READ MORE

Grenfell Inquiry delayed amid angry outburst

More on this topic

Wind farms now generate one third of Irish electricityWind farms now generate one third of Irish electricity

Climate change presents huge opportunity, British Bank governor tells investorsClimate change presents huge opportunity, British Bank governor tells investors

ESB launch investigation into cable fluid leaksESB launch investigation into cable fluid leaks

Ireland's 'reputation as an environmental laggard is well justified'Ireland's 'reputation as an environmental laggard is well justified'

GreenpeaceBarclays Bankfossil fuelsTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Dozens of countries tackling Covid-19 as coronavirus spreadsDozens of countries tackling Covid-19 as coronavirus spreads

Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’Promising drug ‘could treat serious movement problems in Parkinson’s sufferers’

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaignDemocrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign


Lifestyle

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends

DOGS love to chase a ball. Were they taught to do this by our ancestors? An animal able to retrieve carcasses would provide a valuable service during hunts, as wildfowlers’ dogs still do today. Pups responding well to human commands could have been selected and trained. Now, however, a discovery made at Stockholm University is challenging this idea. Retrieving, researchers there claim, is not anRichard Collins: Dogs’ behaviour inherited from wolves

ON SUNDAY morning two weeks ago, while I read reports in newspapers from all over the world of the ‘Calima’ of dust storms from Africa then obscuring images of the Canary Island in photographs taken from outer space, those very storms were happening outside my first-floor window.Damien Enright: No first light on island as dust storm rages over Canaries

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »