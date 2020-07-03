News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Greenpeace fined £80,000 for breaching court order with oil rig protest

Greenpeace fined £80,000 for breaching court order with oil rig protest
By Press Association
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 12:04 PM

Greenpeace UK has been fined £80,000 after being found guilty of contempt of court for breaching a ban on an oil rig protest.

Judge Lady Wolffe said she considered handing the environmental organisation’s executive director John Sauven a suspended jail sentence but had decided to exercise “leniency”.

The BP rig was bound for the Vorlich oil field in the North Sea when it was occupied by activists in the Cromarty Firth, north of Inverness, on June 9 last year.

Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise shadowed the rig and prevented it from reaching the oil field for 12 days.

Environmental campaigners unfurled a banner on board the rig (Greenpeace/PA)
Environmental campaigners unfurled a banner on board the rig (Greenpeace/PA)

Rig operators Transocean secured an interim interdict – or temporary ban – with BP’s permission on anyone connected with Greenpeace either boarding the rig or coming within 500 metres of it.

A total of 14 arrests were made at the time.

In a virtual hearing on Friday at Scotland’s highest civil court, the Court of Session, Lady Wolffe said Greenpeace admitted breaching the order on two occasions.

Once as two activists joined others on board the rig on June 14, unfurling a “Climate emergency Greenpeace” banner, and again by sending boats from the Arctic Sunrise after the rig two days later but being “unable to put any protesters on the rig”.

She dismissed the organisation’s argument the breaches did not constitute contempt of court as the protesters were acting of their own choice, saying Greenpeace was “deflecting responsibility” from itself.

Greenpeace have exhibited wilful defiance of the order and they are guilty of contempt of court

The judge said: “Without Greenpeace’s active support and resources, none of those who attempted to board the rig would have been able to do so.

“There is no doubt that John Sauven was acting in his capacity as executive director of Greenpeace. He retained overall control and could have ended the action at any point.

“Most critically, he could have ended the action at the point where it breached the order.

Protesters climbed on board the rig in the Cromarty Firth (Greenpeace/PA)
Protesters climbed on board the rig in the Cromarty Firth (Greenpeace/PA)

“Greenpeace have exhibited wilful defiance of the order and they are guilty of contempt of court.”

Lady Wolffe said those found guilty of contempt can be jailed for up to two years and a suspended sentence for Mr Sauven was “in range” when considering how tough a sanction to impose.

“It is fundamental to the rule of law that court orders are obeyed,” she said.

“However I intend to exercise leniency and contain this court’s sanction to a fine of Greenpeace.”

Following the hearing, Mr Sauven said: “We are disappointed that BP’s rig operator Transocean has sought to punish us for trying to protect the planet.

“But our campaign does not end here and we will continue to fight to stop the oil industry from wrecking our climate.”

READ MORE

Ryanair says cash refunds on the way before August

More on this topic

Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservationDara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

Asteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – studyAsteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – study

Scientists want re-calculation of how emissions such as methane cause global warmingScientists want re-calculation of how emissions such as methane cause global warming

Farmers should be able to claim payments for ‘rewilding’ land – UK campaignersFarmers should be able to claim payments for ‘rewilding’ land – UK campaigners


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Court of SessionCromarty FirthEnvironmentGreenpeaceJohn SauvenScotlandTransoceanTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

New prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffleNew prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffle

Angela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politiciansAngela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politicians

Copenhagen’s ‘racist fish’ Little Mermaid statue vandalised againCopenhagen’s ‘racist fish’ Little Mermaid statue vandalised again

Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »