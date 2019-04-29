NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Greenpeace board Norwegian oil rig in protest

Pic: Greenpeace Twitter
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Environmental activists have boarded an oil rig off the coast of Norway to protest against drilling in the Arctic.

Greenpeace has said four of its members scaled the structure - which is part state-owned - to tell the country's government "to stop looking for new oil."

Norway is one of the world's largest exporters of oil and gas.

More when we have it.

