Greenpeace board Norwegian oil rig in protest

Environmental activists have boarded an oil rig off the coast of Norway to protest against drilling in the Arctic.
Greenpeace has said four of its members scaled the structure - which is part state-owned - to tell the country's government "to stop looking for new oil."
Norway is one of the world's largest exporters of oil and gas.
More when we have it.
