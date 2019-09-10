News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Greenpeace activists ‘detained’ as they try to block coal delivery in Polish port

Greenpeace activists ‘detained’ as they try to block coal delivery in Polish port
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Greenpeace says several of its activists were detained by armed and masked Polish border guards who forced their way onto the group’s ship as it was trying to block a delivery of coal to the port in Gdansk.

The environmental campaign group said it was holding a “climate emergency protest” to make Poland phase out its dependence on coal.

The activists on board the vessel Rainbow Warrior were trying to block a shipment of coal from Mozambique and had painted Poland Beyond Coal 2030 and No Future In Coal on the ship’s side.

Polish border authorities said 18 activists were brought for questioning after guards forced their way onto the Rainbow Warrior on Monday night.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chris Packham: We are in a climate and environment emergencyChris Packham: We are in a climate and environment emergency

Confronting climate change - Change comes step by stepConfronting climate change - Change comes step by step

20 easy ways to go green20 easy ways to go green

The 1975’s Matthew Healy defends Greta ThunbergThe 1975’s Matthew Healy defends Greta Thunberg

GdanskGreenpeaceTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Immunotherapy drug boosts lung cancer survival – studyImmunotherapy drug boosts lung cancer survival – study

Labour promises big expansion of employment rightsLabour promises big expansion of employment rights

Former ‘first dude’ wants to divorce ex-Alaska governor Sarah Palin, reports sayFormer ‘first dude’ wants to divorce ex-Alaska governor Sarah Palin, reports say

Harman praises Bercow as she makes bid to replace him as Commons SpeakerHarman praises Bercow as she makes bid to replace him as Commons Speaker


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »