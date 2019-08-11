News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Green MP calls for an ’emergency cabinet’ of women in UK to stop no-deal Brexit

By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 07:02 PM

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas is calling on leading women politicians in the UK to come together to prevent a “crash-out Brexit”.

Ms Lucas has written to 10 other female politicians there opposed to a no-deal break with the EU inviting them to form an “emergency cabinet”.

She said the aim would be to secure a Commons vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson followed by the formation of a government of national unity.

Among the women she his invited to join her are Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Women can bring a different perspective to crises, are able to reach out to those they disagree with and co-operate to find solutions

Writing in The Guardian, Ms Lucas said: “We need an ’emergency cabinet’ – not to fight a Brexit war but to work for reconciliation. And I believe this should be a cabinet of women.

“Why women? Because I believe women have shown they can bring a different perspective to crises, are able to reach out to those they disagree with and cooperate to find solutions.

“A government of national unity must do exactly that – unite parties. And I believe that a cross-party cabinet of women has the potential to do exactly that.”

The other MPs contacted by Ms Lucas are Tory former cabinet minister Justine Greening, senior Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman, Liz Saville Roberts of Plaid Cymru, Change UK’s Anna Soubry and the independents Heidi Allen and Lady Sylvia Hermon.

