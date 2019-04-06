NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Greek riot police and migrants clash for third day

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 01:54 PM

Hundreds of protesting migrants have clashed with police for a third straight day outside an overcrowded refugee camp.

Demonstrators threw rocks at officers, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

Protesting migrants shout slogans during a rally outside a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, northern Greece (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Several migrants, including children, fainted amid the clouds of tear gas outside the camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, on Saturday.

A man reacts as children cry during the clashes (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

The protesters lit fires to make the air more bearable, but blazes also erupted from exploding stun grenades.

A protesting migrant throws a tear gas canister back at riot police (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Greek officials said the migrants have been mobilised by fake news originating on social media and false reports that the road to central Europe, tightly sealed to migrants for three years, is open, and that buses chartered by non-governmental organisations are waiting on the other side of the border with North Macedonia, about 40 miles (60km) to the north.

- Press Association

