Greek defence minister resigns over Macedonia name change

Sunday, January 13, 2019 - 10:54 AM

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the junior partner in the country’s coalition government, has resigned over the Macedonia name deal – which he opposes.

Mr Kammenos announced his resignation after meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras this morning.

He said his party is quitting the government. He plans to give a press conference later.

People in Macedonia attend a protest against the change of the country’s name (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

Greece and Macedonia agreed last June to a deal that would change the name of Greece’s northern neighbour to North Macedonia. In exchange, Greece would lift its objections to Macedonia joining Nato.

Macedonia’s parliament ratified the deal on Friday. The Greek parliament now needs a simple majority for ratification.

Mr Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party has 145 deputies in the 300-member Greek Parliament, while Mr Kammenos’ right-populist Independent Greeks party has seven.

Mr Tsipras could need opposition help to pass the Macedonia deal.

- Press Association


