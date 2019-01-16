NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Greece’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 09:23 PM

Greece’s left-wing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has narrowly won a confidence vote in parliament days after the governing coalition collapsed.

Mr Tsipras received the minimum 151 votes in Greece’s 300-seat legislature for his government to survive.

His term ends in October.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras, centre, claps hands with other members of the government after the announcement of the confidence vote results (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The defence minister in Mr Tsipras’ government who leads a small nationalist party, Panos Kammenos, quit the coalition last weekend over a proposed agreement with neighbouring Macedonia.

The deal calls for the young country to be renamed North Macedonia in exchange for Greece no longer blocking its path to Nato membership.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

GreeceMacedoniaPrime MinisterAlexis Tsipras

Related Articles

Powerful bomb explodes outside private Greek TV station

Widow of Greek fire victim angry that husband was 'stolen' four days after wedding

Greece is open for winter business and this is why you should go

11 dead after car carrying migrants in Greece crashes

More in this Section

Body painting can stop blood-sucking horseflies, research suggests

How Jeremy Corbyn’s no confidence motion will work

Brexit options: What potential outcomes remain?

Crushing defeat for May must pave way for second EU referendum, Sturgeon demands


Lifestyle

Take a look inside the rockstar-themed rooms on Virgin’s new cruise ship

Set to be a bridesmaid or a groomsman this year? Here’s your ultimate wedding party checklist!

As Kate Moss turns 45, here are 7 style lessons we’ve learned from her

New series explores Ireland's remote townlands and its people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »