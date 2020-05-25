News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Greece resumes island ferry services in bid to salvage summer tourist season

Greece resumes island ferry services in bid to salvage summer tourist season
By Press Association
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 07:31 AM

Greece has restarted regular ferry services to the islands, and restaurants and bars are also back open for business as the country accelerates efforts to salvage its summer tourism season.

Travel to the islands had been generally off-limits since a lockdown was imposed in late March, with only goods suppliers and permanent residents keeping access.

But the country’s low infection rate in the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the government to start the holiday season earlier than expected, on June 15, as other Mediterranean countries — including Italy, Spain and Turkey — grapple with more deadly outbreaks.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Distancing regulations and passenger limits have been imposed on ferries and at restaurants, while state-run health services to combat new coronavirus cases are being expanded to the islands.

Intensive care space is being provided on five islands – Lesbos, Samos, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Corfu – along with existing facilities on the island of Crete.

Tourism is a vital part of the Greek economy, with a direct cash contribution of more than 10%, and broad secondary benefits.

More than 34 million visitors travelled to Greece last year, spending 18.2 billion euros, according to central data.

More on this topic

Covid-19: Research warns against 'one-size fits all' approach to easing economic burdenCovid-19: Research warns against 'one-size fits all' approach to easing economic burden

Firms beg for social distancing guidelines to be easedFirms beg for social distancing guidelines to be eased

Current Covid-19 strategy 'the wrong choice', says UCC professorCurrent Covid-19 strategy 'the wrong choice', says UCC professor

Bus, taxi, horseback and plane: British tourist's journey home from locked-down PatagoniaBus, taxi, horseback and plane: British tourist's journey home from locked-down Patagonia


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up