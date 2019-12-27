News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Friday, December 27, 2019 - 03:01 PM

Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek.

Greece’s president Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalisation order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office told The Associated Press on Friday.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson (Ian West/PA)
Hanks frequently spends his summer holiday on the Greek island of Antiparos and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry.

Under Greek law, honorary naturalisation may be granted to people “who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalisation serves the public interest.”

